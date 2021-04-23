FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 598,354 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 407,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,465 shares of company stock worth $7,578,359 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.