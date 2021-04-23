FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.41 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

