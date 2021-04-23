FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $175.65 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

