Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.67

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 1302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.