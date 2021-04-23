Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.67

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 1302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

