FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.63.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $276.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

