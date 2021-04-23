FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Increases Dividend to $2.08 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FFDF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.