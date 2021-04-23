Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.10

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 5138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

