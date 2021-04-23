Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of -847.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

