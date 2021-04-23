Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of FRGI opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

