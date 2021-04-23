Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 791 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

