Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 28th

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $13.96 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.