Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 1,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNCH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

