First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.29. 15,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,279. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

