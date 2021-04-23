First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $327.70 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $331.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

