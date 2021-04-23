First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $795.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

