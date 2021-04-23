First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $58.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $58,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

