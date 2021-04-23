First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $27.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $112.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.83 million, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

