First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

