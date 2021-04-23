First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 13,497 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

