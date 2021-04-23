First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $312.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average is $282.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

