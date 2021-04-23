First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $618.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $589.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.60.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

