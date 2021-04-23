First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

