First Command Bank Acquires 232 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

