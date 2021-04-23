First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 506,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,242. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

