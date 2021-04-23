First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 4,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,301. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

