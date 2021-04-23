First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

