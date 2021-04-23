First United Bank Trust Has $369,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $320,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 507.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.