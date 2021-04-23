First United Bank Trust Has $434,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

