First United Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.84. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.