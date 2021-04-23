First United Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 740 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

