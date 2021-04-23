First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

