FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

