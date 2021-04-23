FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.