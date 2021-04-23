FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FE stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 147,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

