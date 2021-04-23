Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -327.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

