FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.47. 13,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

