Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $27.44

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Flow has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $931.92 million and approximately $105.94 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $27.44 or 0.00054161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.