FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in FMC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

