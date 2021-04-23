Foraco International (FAR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FAR opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Foraco International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$82.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

