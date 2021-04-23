Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

