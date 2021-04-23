Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Forrester Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

FORR stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.40 million, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

