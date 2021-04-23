Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

