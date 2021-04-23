Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.