Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.