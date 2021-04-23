Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of FTNT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

