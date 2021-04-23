Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.36

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.36 and last traded at C$55.84, with a volume of 711179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

