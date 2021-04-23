Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.22.

FVI stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.66. 301,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,552. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

