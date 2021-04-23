Fountain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,030.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Fountain has a market capitalization of $934,287.63 and approximately $9,030.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00067527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00671098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.83 or 0.08344483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

