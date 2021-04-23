Fractal (FCL) Market Capitalization Hits $10.42 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $293,447.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,160.63 or 0.99873506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00637545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.01015713 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

